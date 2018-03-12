NBA playoffs beckon for Simmons, Ingles

Ben Simmons had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Philadelphia 76ers romped to a 120-97 NBA win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Ben Simmons and his Philadelphia 76er were too good for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.

The Australian rookie was required for just 28 minutes as the home side dominated the Nets to improve to 36-29 for the season, they are sixth in the eastern conference.

Joel Embiid scored 21 points, Robert Covington added 19 and Dario Saric had 18 as eight Philadelphia players scored in double digits

Joe Ingles had 20 points as the Utah Jazz overcame Anthony Davis's first career triple-double for a 116-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The win extended the Jazz's winning streak to six - guard Ricky Rubio starring with 30 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Australian forward Ingles made seven of 11 field shots and added five assists and three rebounds to his stat sheet.

The Jazz have improved to 37-30 to be in the quagmire which is the western conference play-off picture. The Pelicans (38-28) are fourth in the west.

Birthday boy Davis, who turned 25, had 25 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocks in his return from a sprained left ankle.

Eric Gordon scored 26 points and Chris Paul had 24 points and 12 assists as the NBA-leading Houston Rockets, playing without James Harden, beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-82.

Golden State Warriors lost two in a row without Stephen Curry, out with an ankle injury, after a 109-103 defeat at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors' Kevin Durant led all scorers with 39 points and collected a team-high 12 rebounds.

But 31 points and 16 rebounds from Karl Anthony-Towns, got the Timberwolves back on the winning trail.

Julius Randle had a career-high 36 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in the Los Angeles Lakers' 127-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James produced 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, but his Cavaliers lost for the fourth time in six games to slip to fourth in the east.

Toronto Raptors cruised to a 132-106 victory over the New York Knicks.

Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and nine rebounds to top seven double-figure scorers for the eastern conference leading Raptors, who have won eight in a row.

Kyrie Irving's injury provided the Indiana Pacers with an opening to overcome a sluggish start, and they didn't pass it up in a 99-97 win over the Boston Celtics.

Nikola Jokic had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season in the Denver Nuggets' 130-104 win over the Sacramento Kings while the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-122.