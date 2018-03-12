Helicopter crashes in New York City's East River

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A helicopter carrying several people crashed in New York City's East River on Sunday and police and fire department divers were in the water around the partially submerged aircraft, according to officials and media reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Eurocopter AS350 went down near the northern end of Roosevelt Island at about 7 p.m. and was reported to be upside-down in the water. The agency said it was investigating.

Eric Phillips, spokesman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, said the mayor had been briefed. "NYPD and FDNY divers already on the scene and in the water," Phillips tweeted.

