Stocks to watch

AAP /

Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

NCM - NEWCREST MINING

Newcrest has been foreced to shut down its Cadia gold mine forced in the NSW central west - its biggest and lowest-cost mine - to for three months after the wall of a tailings dam was damaged by an earthquake.around the dam.

STO - SANTOS -

OSH - OIL SEARCH -

WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM -

Oil prices rose nearly $US2 on Friday, rebounding from two days of declines as Wall Street climbed on strong U.S. jobs data, while investors also grew hopeful that a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un could ease geopolitical tensions.

