Werner jeered as Leipzig and Stuttgart draw

Berlin (AFP) - Timo Werner was booed on his return to home-town club Stuttgart as RB Leipzig were held to a 0-0 draw on Sunday that kept them out of the top four.

Werner, who came through the ranks at Stuttgart before joining Leipzig in 2016, had not scored in six league games ahead of this game, and was again unable to find the net as Leipzig toiled against his old club.

"It was nice to be back here in my old home," Werner told Sky after the game.

"We deserved to score one or two goals today, but we are happy to take the point."

In a first half characterised by fierce tackling, heated arguments and compact defending, neither side managed to threaten.

The best chance fell to Leipzig just before half-time, Werner breaking free of the defence but failing to lob Ron-Robert Zieler in the Stuttgart goal.

Both Mario Gomez and Daniel Ginczek headed wide for Stuttgart in the last 10 minutes, while Naby Keita and Willi Orban missed chances at the other end.

The draw extends Leipzig's winless run to four league games, and leaves them two points behind the Champions League spots ahead of Borussia Dortmund's clash with Eintracht Frankfurt later on Sunday.