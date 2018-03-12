Kwiatkowski takes Tirreno lead as Yates wins stage

Rome (AFP) - Former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski took over the lead of Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday as his Sky team leader Chris Froome struggled.

Briton Adam Yates won the 178km fifth stage on the same day his twin brother Simon was pipped to overall victory at Paris-Nice by just four seconds.

Current world champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia led the chasing group over the line seven seconds behind Yates with Kwiatkowski taking third.

It meant Pole Kwiatkowski earned four bonus points on the line to take the overall lead from Italian Damiano Caruso by 3sec.

Spaniard Mikel Landa is third while Briton Geraint Thomas, Kwiatkowski's Sky team-mate, is fourth at 29sec.

The Welshman had been the overall leader following Friday's third stage but lost it after suffering a mechanical problem on Saturday's final climb.

Froome also suffered a mechanical problem on Sunday with 5.5km to ride and finished the stage from Castelraimondo to Filottrano more than eight minutes after the winner.

Froome is building up towards a tilt at May's Giro d'Italia but has seemed out of form this year.

He was 10th overall at last month's Ruta del Sol and has struggled this week in Italy.

He has a potential doping ban hanging over his head after returning an adverse analytical reading from a doping test at last year's Vuelta a Espana, which he won for the first time.