Injured Magpie hopes AFL career not over

Shattered Collingwood veteran Tyson Goldsack remains hopeful he hasn't played his last AFL game after suffering a serious knee injury.

Collingwood utility Tyson Goldsack needs knee surgery that means he'll miss the entire AFL season.

The 30-year-old will undergo a knee reconstruction after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday's pre-season win over the Western Bulldogs in Moe.

Goldsack is out of contract at the end of the season having only been offered a one-year deal for 2018 late last year.

The recovery time for the surgery is generally 10 to 12 months, but the popular swing man is hopeful of a miraculous return this season or a new contract for next year.

"It's fair to say that I hope I haven't played my last game," Goldsack told reporters.

"I'm definitely keen to play again whether that's late this year or if it has to be next year then we'll go down that path after surgery.

"But I'm definitely keen to play on."

Goldsack didn't require any surgery at the end of last season and had enjoyed a strong preparation before he suffered the injury in the dying minutes of the clash.

He was initially unconcerned and was confident he would play in round one before precautionary scans confirmed the extent of the damage on Monday.

"It's a tough blow for Tyson, who is a senior player in our group and an important one," Magpies football director Geoff Walsh said.

"The news came as bit of a shock to everyone, Tyson most of all. He jogged from the field thinking he had hyper-extended the knee.

"For him and us, it's a bitter reminder of how tough our game can be."

Goldsack has played 161 games since his 2007 debut and was a member of Collingwood's 2010 premiership team.

The Magpies have had a bad run with injuries in the off-season.

After Saturday's win, coach Nathan Buckley confirmed that Daniel Wells (achilles) and Jamie Elliott (ankle) will not be ready for the round-one clash with Hawthorn.

Suspended utility Jordan de Goey now is also out of action with a hamstring injury, while James Aish has a calf problem.

Levi Greenwood (knee) is not expected back until round two or three.

Alex Fasolo (shoulder) could be ready for the start of the season, while Darcy Moore, Jeremy Howe and Adam Treloar all returned from injury for the Bulldogs game.