Dragons brace for fired-up Dugan in local derby

St George Illawarra expect Josh Dugan to come at them full-throttle in his first game against the Dragons since leaving the club for Cronulla last year.

Dragons brace for fire-up Dugan in local derby

Dugan's grudge match with the Dragons is expected to be the main talking point ahead of Thursday night's local derby, after the Sharks' first-up loss to North Queensland.

Cronulla is Dugan's third club, after he left the Dragons in far friendlier fashion than his early-season departure from Canberra for behavioural reasons in 2013.

But Dragons winger Jason Nightingale said if his attitude ahead of Raiders clashes was anything to go by, the 27-year-old would be fired up for Thursday night's clash at Cronulla's Southern Cross Group Stadium.

"I remember when we played Canberra a couple of times he always turned up and got very excited about those games," Nightingale said.

"He will be nervous but I think very excited to be out there and show us what he's done in the off-season.

"Obviously he's a great player. I'm sure there will be a little bit of banter later in the week, hopefully we can get Josh to say something outrageous."

His playing position is likely to come under the scope at the Sharks this week, with a push coming for Valentine Holmes to move to the wing with Dugan or Matt Moylan options to move to fullback.

Dugan has kept in close contact with a number of Dragons players, after having spent five seasons at the club.

"It will be extra special with Josh Dugan going back," lock Jack de Belin said.

"Obviously there will be a lot of friendly banter and once we get across the line there it will be game on."