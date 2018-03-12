News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man dead, another trapped in Vic trench (clone 39580443)
One man dead as rescuer crews free another from collapsed trench

Wales lead Italy 17-7 in Six Nations at half-time

AFP /

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) - Wales led Italy 17-7 at half-time in their Six Nations international at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Sunday.

Wales lead Italy 17-7 in Six Nations at half-time

Wales lead Italy 17-7 in Six Nations at half-time

The match got off to a blistering start, with three converted tries -- two by Wales and one by Italy -- inside the opening 10 minutes.

Hadleigh Parkes and George North, with Gareth Anscombe converting both scores, crossed to leave Wales 14-0 up as early as the sixth minute.

But Italy, who had lost all their 15 previous Six Nations matches, hit back through a well-worked try from fullback Matteo Minozzi, with Tommy Allan adding the extras.

Anscombe, taking over kicking duties with Leigh Halfpenny on the bench, added a 35th-minute penalty.

Back To Top