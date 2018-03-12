News

Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

AFP /

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, March 11, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at close of play on the third day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Sunday:



Australia, first innings, 243



South Africa, first innings

(overnight 263-7)

D. Elgar c Paine b Hazlewood 57

A. Markram lbw b Cummins 11

K. Rabada b Cummins 29

H. Amla b Starc 56

A. de Villiers not out 126

F. du Plessis lbw b M. Marsh 9

T. de Bruyn lbw b M. Marsh 1

Q. de Kock b Lyon 9

V. Philander c Bancroft b Cummins 36

K. Maharaj b Hazlewood 30

L Ngidi run out (Smith) 5

Extras (b9, lb2, w2) 13

Total (118.4 overs) 382

Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Markram), 2-67 (Rabada), 3-155 (Amla), 4-155 (Elgar), 5-179 (Du Plessis), 6-183 (De Bruyn), 7-227 (De Kock), 8-311 (Philander), 9-369 (Maharaj)

Bowling: Starc 33.4-5-110-1, Hazlewood 30-5-98-2, Cummins 24-6-79-3 (1w), Lyon 22-5-58-1, M. Marsh 9-1-26-2



Australia, second innings

C. Bancroft b Ngidi 24

D. Warner b Rabada 13

U. Khawaja lbw b Rabada 75

S. Smith c De Kock b Maharaj 11

S. Marsh c De Kock b Rabada 1

M. Marsh not out 39

T. Paine not out 5

Extras (lb10, w2) 12

Total (5 wkts, 63 overs) 180

Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Warner), 2-62 (Bancroft), 3-77 (Smith), 4-86 (S. Marsh)

Bowling: Philander 14-5-38-0, Rabada 16-7-38-3 (1w), Maharaj 20-2-70-1, Ngidi 10-4-21-1, Markram 3-1-3-0



Match situation: Australia lead by 41 runs with five wickets remaining in the second innings

Toss: Australia



Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sunderam Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)



afp

