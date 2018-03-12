Today's Birthday 12/3

Today's birthday, March 12: US singer and actress Liza Minnelli (1946 - ).

Despite being born in the shadow of a larger-than-life silver screen star, US actress and singer Liza Minnelli would go on to become a showbiz legend in her own right, carving out an enduring spot for herself both on Broadway and in Hollywood.

Born in 1946, the daughter of film director Vincente Minnelli and iconic actress Judy Garland, Minnelli made her on-screen debut aged just three in the musical In the Good Old Summertime, which starred her mother.

After her parents divorced in 1951 Minnelli was shuffled between homes as she grew up. Both parents later went on to remarry leaving Minnelli with three half-siblings.

Striking out on her own in the chorus of musicals at 15, Minnelli's energetic stage presence and remarkable voice impressed audiences and she went on to land her first role off-Broadway in the musical Best Foot Forward in 1963.

Quickly becoming recognised as one of Broadway's rising stars Minnelli went on to land the lead in the musical Flora, the Red Menace at just 19.

It would prove a career-defining role and despite the limited success of the musical itself, Minnelli won a Tony for her performance.

A solo tour followed but Hollywood beckoned and at 24 she took on a small role in the film Charlie Bubbles.

She scored her first Oscar nomination for her performance as Mary Ann "Pookie" Adams in the 1969 film Sterile Cuckoo.

But it was her role in the 1972 film Cabaret that saw her take home Hollywood's top gong.

Her performance as sultry singer Sally Bowles, caught up in dangerous times in Berlin as Adolf Hitler rose to power, won her the Best Actress Oscar.

From there Minnelli would go on to win a slew of other awards, going on to become of only a few artists to win entertainment's top six awards - Tony, Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, Emmy and Grammy.

Despite the success in her professional life Minnelli's troubled personal life also dominated headlines.

She has been married four times - each ending in divorce - and acted as her mother's caretaker during a turbulent time in Garland's life, later spending her own time in rehab.