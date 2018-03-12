Today in History, 12/3

Highlights in history on this date:

2013 - NASA's Curiosity Rover discovers Mars once had some of the ingredients needed for life.

641 AD - Chinese Princess Wen Cheng goes to Tibet to marry the Tibetan ruler and the marriage becomes the basis for China's claim to sovereignty over the region.

1609 - Bermuda becomes a British colony.

1799 - Austria declares war on France.

1814 - British troops under Wellington capture Bordeaux in France.

1840 - Polish historian Paul de Strzelecki climbs and names Mount Kosciuszko, Australia's highest mountain.

1849 - In India, the Sikhs surrender to the British at Rawalpindi.

1868 - Henry O'Farrell fires a gun at Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's second son, at a picnic at Sydney's Clontarf beach. The bullet glances off the prince's ribs.

1894 - Coca-Cola is sold in bottles for the first time.

1913 - Canberra becomes the capital of Australia when the foundation stone of the Federal Parliament building is laid.

1925 - Death of Sun Yat-sen, Chinese revolutionary leader.

1930 - Mahatma Gandhi opens civil disobedience campaign in India against British.

1939 - Pope Pius XII is formally crowned in ceremonies at the Vatican.

1940 - Finland signs a peace treaty with the Soviet Union in World War II, ending the 14-week war which the Russians won by sheer weight of numbers.

1945 - Anne Frank, the Dutch Jewish teenager who kept a diary of her wartime experiences, dies in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany, aged 15.

1969 - Beatle Paul McCartney marries Linda Eastman in London.

1972 - Britain and China agree to exchange ambassadors, 22 years after London first recognised the Peking government.

1978 - In the first round of French parliamentary elections, the Left claims an absolute majority for the first time in French history.

1984 - Nationwide strike of British miners begins. It lasts until March 3, 1985.

1993 - Janet Reno is sworn in as America's first female attorney general.

1994 - Church of England breaks with 460 years of male dominance when it ordains its first female priests in Bristol Cathedral.

1999 - US-born violinist Sir Yehudi Menuhin dies in Berlin.

2000 - Pope John Paul II asks forgiveness for the many past sins of his Church, including its treatment of Jews, heretics and women.

2001 - Thousands of Iraqis begin military training when President Saddam Hussein orders the formation of 21 military units.

2007 - Masked Palestinian gunmen kidnap BBC reporter Alan Johnston from his car in Gaza City. He is held prisoner for four months.

2012 - Greece implements the biggest debt writedown in history, swapping the bulk of its privately-held bonds with new ones worth less than half their original

Today's Birthdays:

Thomas Arne, English composer (1710-1778); Kemal Ataturk, first president of Turkey (1881-1938); Vaslav Nijinsky, Russian dancer (1890-1950); Jack Kerouac, US writer (1922-1969); Philip Ruddock, Australian politician (1943-); Liza Minnelli, US singer-actress (1946-); Mitt Romney, 2012 US presidential candidate (1947-); James Taylor, US singer (1948-); Aaron Eckhart, American actor (1968-); Steve Price, Australia rugby league player (1974-); Pete Doherty, British musician (1979-).

Thought For Today:

If power corrupts, being out of power corrupts absolutely. - Douglass Cater, American author and educator.