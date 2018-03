Port Elizabeth, South Africa, March 11, 2018 (AFP) - - Brief scores at tea on the third day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, on Sunday:

Australia 243 and 86-3.

South Africa 382 (D. Elgar 57, H. Amla 56, A. de Villiers 126 not out; P. Cummins 3-79).

Match situation: Australia trail by 53 runs with seven wickets remaining in the second innings.

Toss: Australia

