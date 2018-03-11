Duo injured in light aircraft crash in NT

Two people have sustained minor injuries following a light aircraft crash in the Northern Territory.

The male pilot and his female passenger, both in their early 50s, ran into engine trouble in their small aircraft during a Sunday afternoon flight from Crab Claw Island Resort to Batchelor, CareFlight said in a statement.

The pilot attempted an emergency landing but the aircraft overturned on boggy ground near Batchelor.

A CareFlight rescue helicopter arrived at the scene about 4.45pm on Sunday and airlifted the pair to Batchelor.