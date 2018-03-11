News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Four teens rescued after their catamaran overturned in rough seas in Queensland
Dramatic rescue of four teens from overturned catamaran in rough sea

UK to respond appropriately if foreign state poisoned ex-spy-Hammond

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday that Britain's government would respond "appropriately" if a foreign state was found to be involved in the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England a week ago.

UK to respond appropriately if foreign state poisoned ex-spy-Hammond

UK to respond appropriately if foreign state poisoned ex-spy-Hammond

"This is a police investigation and it will be evidence-led and we must go where the evidence takes us," Hammond told BBC television.
"So we have to allow the police investigation to run its course. But if there were to be an involvement of a foreign state evidenced by this investigation, then obviously that would be very serious indeed and the government would respond appropriately," he said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Writing by William Schomberg)

Back To Top
feedback