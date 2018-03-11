Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, March 11, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the end of South Africa's first innings on the third day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Sunday:

H. Amla b Starc 56

A. de Villiers not out 126

F. du Plessis lbw b M. Marsh 9

T. de Bruyn lbw b M. Marsh 1

Q. de Kock b Lyon 9

V. Philander c Bancroft b Cummins 36

K. Maharaj b Hazlewood 30

L Ngidi run out (Smith) 5

Extras (b9, lb2, w2) 13

Total (118.4 overs) 382

Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Markram), 2-67 (Rabada), 3-155 (Amla), 4-155 (Elgar), 5-179 (Du Plessis), 6-183 (De Bruyn), 7-227 (De Kock), 8-311 (Philander), 9-369 (Maharaj)

Bowling: Starc 33.4-5-110-1, Hazlewood 30-5-98-2, Cummins 24-6-79-3 (1w), Lyon 22-5-58-1, M. Marsh 9-1-26-2

Match situation: South Africa lead by 139 runs on the first innings

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sunderam Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Ravi and Gaffaney swopped roles on days two and three because Gaffaney was ill.