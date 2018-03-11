Storm open NRL defence in style with win over Bulldogs

Brisbane, Australia, March 11, 2018 (AFP) - - The Melbourne Storm opened the defence of their National Rugby League title in style with a 36-18 win over the Canterbury Bulldogs on the weekend.

The Storm, who beat the North Queensland Cowboys to win the 2017 championship, scored six tries to three to suggest they have already recovered from the loss of key playmaker Cooper Cronk to the Sydney Roosters.

Cronk's fellow Queensland State of Origin star Cameron Munster was in top form for the Storm, setting up two first-half tries and having a hand in a third.

Munster was standing in at fullback for the injured Billy Slater, who hopes to be back next weekend.

Coach Craig Bellamy said Munster would only get better as the season progressed.

"He's a very, very talented player," Bellamy said.

"No matter where he plays he's always going to have a real impact.

"He was one of our best tonight. He turned the game for us."

The Cowboys opened their campaign with a 20-14 win over 2016 champions Cronulla Sharks.

Australian and Queensland great Johnathan Thurston is playing his last season for the Cowboys and kicked a conversion and a penalty in his side's four tries to two win over the Sharks.

Thurston, in his 300th NRL match, turned in a solid performance, but apart from his grubber to seal the Cowboys' victory, he appeared short on match fitness.

"(It felt) pretty fast -- obviously a fair bit of rust out there too -- but I'm kind of glad that the week's over now and I can just move on with the season," Thurston said.

"We made it very hard for ourselves in that second half.

"A few errors put us under the pump. We've got to learn from it but it's nice to kick the season off with a win."

The St. George Illawarra Dragons head the table after their big 34-12 win over Brisbane to open the round, while the Newcastle Knights beat Manly Sea Eagles 19-18 in golden point extra time and the Auckland Warriors stunned hosts South Sydney 32-20.

The Wests Tigers beat the Roosters 10-8, while Penrith downed Parramatta in the Western Sydney derby.

In the last match of the round, Gold Coast came from behind to beat Canberra 30-28.

