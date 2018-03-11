Five teams to battle for AFLW grand final

Five into two never computes, meaning a riveting end to the second AFLW season.

Saturday's upset losses for the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane tightened the premiership race considerably with one round left.

Melbourne's thumping win over Carlton on Sunday meant they rose from fifth to equal-second behind the Bulldogs, who stay top thanks to their massive percentage.

The stage is now set for the match of the season next Saturday night, when the Bulldogs host the Demons at Whitten Oval.

The two sides started the season as premiership fancies and the winner will host the grand final a week later.

Given there is only one game between top and fifth-placed Brisbane, the loser of the Bulldogs-Demons game could well miss out on the grand final.

GWS and defending premiers Adelaide are equal-third, half a game off top spot.

The Giants host Brisbane next Friday night in another massive game.

Depending on how earlier results pan out, the second grand final team could be decided by Sunday's Collingwood-Adelaide game at Olympic Park.

The Crows have the worst percentage of the five contenders, so they need a big win over the Magpies.

But Collingwood boosted their confidence with Saturday's 16-point win over the Lions.

Melbourne were the big winners this weekend, destroying last-placed Carlton on Sunday at Ikon Park with a 6.3 to 0.1 first quarter.

The 8.9 (57) to 3.4 (22) domination came at a potentially-heavy cost, with All-Australian defender Mel Hickey in tears after suffering a knee injury during the third term.

They will know the results of her scans on Monday morning and are hopeful it is not an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

At best, she could well be out for the rest of the season.

"I'd love to have her back if we can get her, but we'll wait and see," said Demons coach Mick Stinear.

He added the first quarter was the best he had seen Melbourne play and is rapt that they control their own destiny.

"If we're good enough and we bring our best next week, that will land us in a grand final," he said.

"If we under-perform, we miss out and don't deserve to be there, so it's a really good equation for us ... it's a perfect scenario."

The Giants also boosted their grand final hopes on Saturday with a three-goal upset win at home over the Bulldogs.

Adelaide opened round six on Friday night, beating Fremantle by four points in Darwin.