Chianese double keeps Perth Glory play-off hopes alive

Brisbane, Australia, March 11, 2018 (AFP) - - Perth's Joel Chianese scored a double in a 3-1 win over the Central Coast Mariners at the weekend to keep the Glory's A-League play-off hopes alive.

The striker scored once in each half to push Perth to within three points of sixth-placed Adelaide, who had a bye.

Perth dominated the match and enjoyed a wealth of possession over the ninth-placed Mariners.

Chianese opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a powerful header before doubling the advantage in the 69th minute with a tap-in following an Andy Keogh strike that rebounded off the post.

Andrew Hoole pulled one back for the Mariners with 18 minutes remaining, but a brilliant free-kick from Spaniard Xavi Torres with one minute left on the clock ensured all three points for the Glory.

In the only other match, the Western Sydney Wanderers put four past the hapless Wellington Phoenix in Sydney.

Brendan Hamill scored twice in the second half and Chris Ikonomidis notched last-minute fourth for the Wanderers after a tight first half finished 1-1.

Brendon Sandalab opened the scoring with a tap-in from a Mark Bridge cross after 40 minutes.

But two minutes later the scores were level when a Roy Krishna shot was parried by Wanderers keeper Vedran Janjetovic and Sarpreet Singh was on hand to bury the rebound.

