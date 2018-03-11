Snitz wins way into Championship final

Snitz has lived up to trainer Matt Dunn's high opinion with a dominant win in the Country Championship qualifying heat at Grafton to assume second favouritism for the $500,000 final.

The $1.55 favourite appeared to be in a spot of bother back in the field in the first half of the race but once Robbie Fradd steered him through a gap in the straight, he raced clear to beat Ferniehurst ($8) by a length.

The Paul Smith-trained Ferniehurst ($18) also qualified for the final on April 7 at Randwick.

Snitz has done most of his racing in Queensland where Dunn takes many of his horses from his Murwillumbah base.

He missed a run when a Doomben meeting was washed out recently and Dunn said that added merit to his win on Sunday.

"He has more to give in the final," Dunn told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

"I thought he would be closer and the ride has got him home.

"He missed a run so he's gone to 1400 (metres) second-up and there is more fitness left to come."

Fradd said he also thought he would be a lot closer in the race but Snitz had an edge on his rivals.

"I have so much time for this horse," he said.

"There's not much of him but he's got a huge heart.

"I thought I would be about sixth in the run. There was one in front of me who was undecided so I decided for him."

Goulburn's Kopi Luwak is the TAB's $4.60 favourite for the final ahead of a trio on $6 - Snitz, Suncraze and Victorem.