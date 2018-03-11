Latest injury ends Lord Of The Sky career

Lord Of The Sky has been retired after pulling up sore from the Newmarket Handicap at Flemington.

Group One performer Lord Of The Sky (r) has been retired after pulling up lame from the Newmarket.

The Robbie Laing-trained seven-year-old finished 14th of the 15 runners in Saturday's Group One sprint after leading the inside division.

Racing Victoria vets said Lord Of The Sky suffered a torn tendon sheath to his off-foreleg and was lame.

A tweet from Robbie Laing Racing paid tribute to the sprinter.

"A life after Racing is now calling our magnificent Lord Of The Sky. After multiple black type wins and very close seconds in G1 TJ Smith & Goodwood Hcp he now goes to @KingstarFarm as the winner of over $1.1 mil in prizemoney and some of our best memories on the track" the tweet read.

Lord Of The Sky will stand at Kingstar Farm in the NSW Hunter Valley next seaoson.

In all Lord Of The Sky had 32 starts, registering seven wins and five second placings with his best performance runner-up to Chautauqua in the 2015 TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick.

His latest win came in the Group Three Standish Handicap (1200m) at Flemington on New Year's Day.

The Newmarket wasn't a happy result for Laing who also had seventh-placed Missrock in the race.

Laing said the mare spent the first part of the race worried about former stablemate So Si Bon who lunged and bit her soon after the gates opened in the 1200m-sprint.

Now in the care of Lindsay Park, it is the second time So Si Bon has attempted to bite another runner.

Stewards have barred him until he trials satisfactorily twice before he is allowed to race again.