Gavrilova wins as Serena vs Venus looms

Daria Gavrilova is through to the third round of the WTA tournament in Indian Wells after a straight-sets victory over Yanina Wickmayer.

Serena Williams battled hard for victory over Kiki Bertens at Indian Wells.

The Australian toughed it out in a first set tiebreaker before easing to a 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 victory.

The 26th-seeded Gavrilova is the lone Aussie remaining in the main draw after Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur suffered second-round losses on Friday.

Elsewhere, Serena Williams continued her comeback six months after giving birth, with the former number one on Saturday setting up a third-round showdown with sister Venus at the Indian Wells Masters.

The younger Williams, 36, dispatched Kiki Bertens 7-6 (7-5) 7-5.

But Williams showed some creaky play at times, missing a chance to serve it out on her first chance and coming from two break points down on her second to finally secure the win in 1 hour, 52 minutes.

"I'm getting there but I have a long way to go," Williams said. "It definitely felt better than the first round.

"I'm still a little rusty. I'm still making errors that I don't normally make.

"But I call this a trial run, like a trial run of travelling with the baby; all of this is just so new to me."

Eighth-seeded elder sister Venus did her part through a defeat of Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-3 6-4.

The Williams pair last faced off in the final of the 2017 Australian Open - the last event for then-pregnant Serena.

"She's playing really well and just honing her game. When she's missing, it's not by much," Venus said of Serena. "Obviously I have to play better than her and see how the match goes.

"She looks like she never lost a step. I'm really just trying to see what happens. That's it."

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki advanced past Spaniard Lara Arruabarrena 6-4 6-1.

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina advanced past German Mona Barthel 6-4 6-3, while American Danielle Collins eliminated US Open finalist Madison Keys 6-3 7-6 (7-1).

German 12th seed Julia Goerges also defeated Russia's Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-4 6-1.