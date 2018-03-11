Bayern within reach of Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich closed in on a sixth-successive German Bundesliga title and sent Hamburg closer to a first relegation with a 6-0 rout of the beleaguered Dinos.

Robert Lewandowski claimed a hat-trick in Bayern's win over Hamburg.

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick and missed a penalty as he reached 100 Bundesliga goals for Bayern in an embarrassingly one-sided match, which was over as a contest after 20 minutes.

It was a sadly familiar story for Hamburg who have conceded 50 goals in their past eight league games at Bayern.

The leaders are 20 points clear of Schalke with eight games remaining.

Hamburg, the only ever-present team in the Bundesliga's 55-year history, will have to pull off a great escape to keep their proud record intact.

They are 17th in the 18-team table and seven points adrift of Mainz who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

"That's not the football I want to see," Hamburg coach Bernd Hollerbach said.

"We saw what happens when you give Bayern bit of space. You can always lose to Bayern, but I didn't like the manner of our defeat."

Hamburg held out for just eight minutes before Franck Ribery rounded Christian Mathenia to open the scoring.

Four minutes later, Arjen Robben found Joshua Kimmich in space on the right and his cross was headed in by Lewandowski.

It was all too easy for Bayern who added a third in the 19th minute.

Jerome Boateng picked out David Alaba with a long pass forward and the Austrian side-footed the ball into the path of Lewandowski for the Pole to score with a first-time finish.

Robben got in on the act in the 55th minute with a left-foot shot from the edge of the area and Ribery jinked his way through the Hamburg defence for his second and Bayern's fifth.

Lewandowksi missed a chance for his hat-trick as he sent his penalty over in the 86th minute but he made amends when the hosts were awarded another spot-kick shortly afterwards.

"We got off to a very good start, found our way into the match and scored the first three goals very early," Bayern coach Juup Heynckes told Bayern's official website.

"It was important to me the team didn't ease off and that we didn't allow any chances."

Bayer Leverkusen moved up to third by beating Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 with goals from Lucas Alario and Julian Brandt.

Hoffenheim added to VfL Wolfsburg's problems with a 3-0 win which left their opponents in 15th place and ahead of Mainz only on goal difference.

Nico Schulz and Serge Gnabry scored for seventh-placed Hoffenheim before Joshua Guilavogui put through his own net.

Michael Gregoritsch scored twice to lead Augsburg to a 3-1 win at Hannover 96, who replied with a long-range effort from Salif Sane, while Hertha Berlin and Freiburg played out a goalless draw.