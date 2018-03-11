Nature calls mid-match for Real's Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was forced to take a toilet break during the second half of their 2-1 Spanish La Liga win at Eibar.

Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos in action against Eibar's Pedro Leon in La Liga.

With the score locked at 1-1 after Ivan Ramis cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half opener, the Spain international defender left the field in the 73rd minute.

At the time it was unknown what the reason for Ramos running off was but, with head coach Zinedine Zidane having already made three substitutions, the 31-year-old returned to the action five minutes later.

Ronaldo then netted the winner in the 84th minute to keep Real's slim LaLiga title hopes alive.

Zidane was forthright in his post-match press conference when explaining Ramos's brief absence from the field.

"He s*** himself a little bit," the Frenchman was reported as saying by AS.

Zidane added on Real's official website: "Ramos just went off to go to the toilet, then came back on and that's all there is to it."

Ramos addressed the situation on social media after the game, accompanying a picture of himself celebrating a goal with Ronaldo alongside the caption: "Nature calls. Out & back in. Reload. Team goal. Back home. Let's keep it up. #HalaMadrid"