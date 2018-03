Two men aged in their late 60s have died when their small boat capsized while they were fishing at Ansons Bay in northeastern Tasmania.

Tasmania Police said a third man was able to swim ashore on Saturday afternoon after the 5m dinghy took on water and capsized.

Emergency services were contacted at 5pm by members of the public and both bodies were retrieved.

Both of the deceased were from Northern Tasmania.

Police said a report would be prepared for the coroner.