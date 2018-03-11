PSG belt Metz in Ligue 1, Lille fans riot

Paris Saint-Germain bounced back from their Champions League exit to Real Madrid by trouncing Ligue 1's bottom side Metz 5-0.

PSG's Christopher Nkunku scored twice in the big league win over Metz.

The last-16 elimination has led to speculation over manager Unai Emery's future, such is the importance of Europe to PSG, but they continued their march towards another domestic title.

Youngster Christopher Nkunku made it three goals in two games with a brace while Thomas Meunier, Kylian Mbappe and Thiago Silva also found the net.

PSG had to wait less than five minutes for the opening goal, Meunier finding the bottom corner after Mbappe's shot was blocked.

Nkunku then struck twice in nine minutes and Mbappe made it four before half-time, with Thiago heading in a late fifth to complete a resounding win that restored PSG's 14-point lead at the top.

Metz are eight points adrift at the bottom after Lille secured a 1-1 draw against European hopefuls Montpellier.

Nicolas Pepe put Lille ahead in the 41st minute but Jerome Roussillon equalised with 64 minutes gone.

However, the result did not appease Lille supporters with about 200 charging onto the pitch to confront the players at the final whistle.

Striker Nicolas Pepe was kicked in the leg by one fan and there were further flashpoints between fans and players as stewards struggled to control the situation.

A line of stewards formed on the side of the pitch to hold back the mob, who were chanting insults.

Stewards initially struggled to stop fans from entering the tunnel to the dressing rooms but finally the fans backed off to the stands.

Lille are 19th and level on points with Troyes, who looked set to hold on for an impressive point at Nantes only for Emiliano Sala to snatch the game's only goal four minutes from time.

That was enough to lift Nantes up to fifth ahead of Montpellier and Rennes, who drew 1-1 with St Etienne.

Neven Subotic put Les Verts ahead in the first half but Ismaila Sarr grabbed the equaliser in the 86th minute.

It was the same score between Dijon and Amiens at the Stade Gaston Gerard.

Moussa Konate gave the visitors the lead in first-half injury time before Wesley Said equalised 21 minutes from time.

There was little entertainment on show at the Matmut Atlantique, where Bordeaux and Angers drew 0-0.