Kookaburras sweep six-nation hockey event

Australia's men's hockey team completed a perfect Commonwealth Games preparation by beating arch-rivals England 2-1 in the final to win the six-nation Sultan Azlan Shah Cup tournament in Malaysia.

After a scoreless first half, the Kookaburras took the lead when Blake Govers fired home from a penalty corner on 38 minutes.

Lachlan Sharp scored in the last quarter to double the Aussies' advantage but England responded just a minute later through Sam Ward to ensure a tight finish.

World No.1 ranked Australia finished the tournament, which included Commonwealth Games opponents England, Malaysia and India, with six wins from six games.

Australia won the circles entries count 16-10 along with the shots count seven to four, but the decisive factor was the Kookas' conversion from penalty corners taking two from three.

"It's not often a team goes through in that capacity because of the quality of the tournament," Kookaburras coach Colin Batch said

"We're very pleased with that. It was a typical final, very tough, we're pleased with the win."

The tournament victory will boost Australia's confidence as they bid for gold at next month's Games on the Gold Coast.