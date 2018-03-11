West Ham fans attack in ugly EPL scenes

West Ham owners David Gold and David Sullivan were forced to leave their seats for their own safety after being confronted by angry fans on an afternoon of shame at the London Stadium.

West Ham's James Collins was confronted by protesting pitch invaders in the defeat to Burnley.

Some supporters invaded the pitch while hundreds of others congregated beneath the directors' box to protest against the club's board as the Hammers slumped to a 3-0 Premier League defeat to Burnley.

Some fans made a throat-slitting gesture while missiles were seen to be thrown in the direction of the executive seats.

On the pitch West Ham captain Mark Noble grappled one fan to the ground, defender James Collins frogmarched two away and Burnley forward Ashley Barnes tripped another over.

The Burnley coaching staff had to let children sit on their substitutes' bench to avoid being caught in skirmishes in the stands.

Police said there were four separate pitch invasions and received two allegations of assault which they said are being investigated.

West Ham said an emergency meeting had been called with all London Stadium stakeholders, which includes Gold and Sullivan, whose decision to uproot the club from Upton Park to Stratford has caused resentment.

The Football Association is also set to launch a probe, with a spokesman saying: "The FA strongly condemns the crowd disturbances seen today at West Ham United versus Burnley and will be seeking observations from West Ham as well as awaiting the match referee's report."

A Premier League statement read: "It is essential that everybody who plays or attends a Premier League football match can do so safely.

"There is no place at any level of the game for what happened at the London Stadium today.

"While the official investigation of the incidents will be carried out by the Football Association, we will be asking our own questions of West Ham United about what happened this afternoon, especially to ensure similar events never re-occur."

West Ham manager David Moyes condemned the scenes.

"As a supporter you can't cross the line. You can't come on the pitch," he said.

"What we need is the club, supporters, players, everyone, is to pull together. "

It was an horrific end to a turbulent week which saw a protest march called off as fans' groups turned on each other.

Some supporters had trooped along the proposed protest route regardless but in the stadium the mood seemed more apathy than antipathy.

There was even a minutes' applause in memory of the 25th anniversary of the death of Bobby Moore, with a mosaic in the crowd bearing the great man's name and shirt number.

But once Burnley took the lead early in the second half the atmosphere turned toxic with four fans running onto the pitch.

When Chris Wood doubled Burnley's lead hundreds of fans poured along the concourse to confront Gold, Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady, while another grabbed a corner flag and stuck it in the centre circle.

Wood sealed the result late but hardly anyone was watching the match at this stage as the shocking scenes overshadowed Burnley's win.