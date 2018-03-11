Golf-Sharma, Wallace share lead at Indian Open

March 10 (Reuters) - Briton Matt Wallace and local hope Shubhankar Sharma share the lead heading into the final round of Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club after efficient performances in the penultimate round on Saturday.

Wallace struck four birdies and an eagle to card a two-under-par 70 and move to the top of the leaderboard on seven-under, where he was joined by Sharma after the Indian carded a level-par 72.

Sharma, 21, has continued his strong run after last week's performance at the WGC-Mexico Championship, posting a course record in the previous round on Friday.

"I'm very happy," Wallace said. "There are some brilliant players up there. You know there is going to be a charge tomorrow and someone is going to play well. I just have to go out there and try to execute like I did today and see how it goes.

"I'm going to rock up tomorrow and do the same as I've done all week. It's such a hard golf course that you have got to play well. I'll try to get a good night of sleep tonight and go from there."

Scotland's Stephen Gallacher is a shot below the leading duo after an impressive round that saw him hit five birdies and an eagle to card a five-under 67.

Argentina's Emiliano Grillo, who entered the weekend with a four-shot lead, had a round to forget after carding a six-over 78 to drop to joint-fourth alongside Briton Andrew Johnston and Austrian Matthias Schwab at five-under.

Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal and American Kim Sihwan are joint-seventh at four-under while Paul Peterson, Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia and Briton Aaron Rai are a further shot behind. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)