Wanderers looking to fix A-League lapses

Wounded Western Sydney Wanderer and unlikely goalscoring hero Brendan Hamill says his side will use the next two weeks to fix their alarming propensity to concede soon after scoring.

A second half double from defender Hamill was instrumental in the Wanderers' 4-1 home win over last-placed Wellington Phoenix on Saturday.

While Hamill's brace lifted his side one spot to fifth, in the first half they were again guilty of switching off defensively after scoring.

For the third straight home game, Wanderers conceded an equaliser within three minutes of going ahead.

Asked if it was due to lapses of concentration, Hamill said: "It has to be. I think you've got to put it down to that and tonight it was a setpiece.

"I've got to lead from the back and if we do that, then they don't score and we go into halftime 1-0 and maybe win the game 4-0.

"It hurts to cop a goal like that, but I'm glad it didn't cost us the game.

"We'll fix it this week and next week and we'll go over it and review it.

"We've got to learn from it fast.

"We need to improve on everything, it's crunch time now."

The Wanderers' last four games are all against fellow finals aspirants.

After a week off, they face successive away games against Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory, third and fourth respectively.

They finish off with home games against Brisbane and Adelaide, who are running eighth and sixth respectively.

Hamill suffered a suspected broken nose in stoppage time on Saturday after connecting with the head of an opponent.

'We're going to get the swelling down and let it heal naturally over the next few days and I expect to be training on Monday,," Hamill said.

Marcelo Carrusca came off with a quadriceps injury just before half-time, with tests to determine the extent of the problem.

After Hamill's double, Wanderers' coach Josep Gombau revealed his side had been working hard on setpieces.

"I know I have goals in me personally, but as a team we have a lot of aerial threats," Hamill said.