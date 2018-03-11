Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, March 10, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at close of play on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Saturday:

Australia, first innings, 243

South Africa, first innings

(overnight 39-1)

D. Elgar c Paine b Hazlewood 57

A. Markram lbw b Cummins 11

K. Rabada b Cummins 29

H. Amla b Starc 56

A. de Villiers not out 74

F. du Plessis lbw b M. Marsh 9

T. de Bruyn lbw b M. Marsh 1

Q. de Kock b Lyon 9

V. Philander not out 14

Extras (lb2, w1) 3

Total (7 wkts, 95 overs) 263

Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Markram), 2-67 (Rabada), 3-155 (Amla), 4-155 (Elgar), 5-179 (Du Plessis), 6-183 (De Bruyn), 7-227 (De Kock)

Bowling: Starc 26-4-78-1, Hazlewood 24-4-73-1, Cummins 20-6-55-2 (1w), Lyon 16-5-29-1, M. Marsh 9-1-26-2

To bat: K. Maharaj, L Ngidi

Match situation: South Africa lead by 20 runs with three wickets remaining in the first innings

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sunderam Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

