Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash with injury

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) - Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was ruled out of Saturday's Premier League clash against Liverpool due to injury.

Reports suggest Pogba picked up a gashed leg in training on the eve of the game.

"He is injured. (It happened) yesterday in training, an unlucky situation, and he is out," said United boss Jose Mourinho.

And Mourinho refused to confirm if the French international would be fit to return for Tuesday's Champions League last 16 clash against Sevilla with the tie finely balanced at 0-0.

"I don't know how long he is out for," added Mourinho.

Anthony Martial was also absent through injury so Marcus Rashford was handed a first league start this year and rewarded his manager's faith with two goals in the first 23 minutes.

Juan Mata and Eric Bailly also return to Mourinho's starting line-up at the expense of Jesse Lingard and Victor Lindelof.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recalls record signing Virgil Van Dijk and top scorer Mohamed Salah to his side after both were rested from the start for Tuesday's 0-0 draw at home to Porto that sealed their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.