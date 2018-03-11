Today's Birthday 11/3

Today's Birthday, March 11: Benji Madden, record producer, songwriter, guitarist and vocalist for Good Charlotte, (1979 - ).

Today's Birthday, March 11: US musician and producer Benji Madden (1979 - ).

Back when Good Charlotte had just formed, Benji Madden recalls a time spent knocking on doors. One night out of desperation, he jumped on stage while longtime producer John 'Feldy' Feldmann was playing a show. In the middle of the set, Benji screamed 'Good Charlotte' into the microphone.

He puts his youthful tenacity down to a tough life at home, Madden told Rolling Stone in 2015.

Following their self-titled debut album in 2000, Good Charlotte's second record The Young and Hopeless propelled the band into mainstream success with roughly 3.5 million copies sold.

After joining The Voice Australia in 2015, the Madden brothers now call Down Under their second home.

Born in the small town of Waldorf, Maryland near Washington DC, Madden is one of four children, including his older brother Josh and youngest sister Sarah.

In 1996 he and his and his twin brother Joel started a band while still attending high school. They later recruited fellow schoolmates Paul Thomas and Aaron Escolopio to form Good Charlotte.

Poverty and a broken home - their father battled alcoholism and left when they were teenagers - led the Madden twins to pour their formative years into the band.

Good Charlotte went on to release three more studio albums, The Chronicles of Life and Death in 2004, Good Morning Revival in 2007 and 2010's Cardiology, netting them more than half-a-dozen awards worldwide.

The Madden twins have also worked in production, with Benji co-writing and producing Hillary Duff's 2005 album Most Wanted. He's also written songs for 5 Seconds of Summer and Tonight Alive.

They also started their own Music Company, MDDN, offering artist management and development.

Over the years Madden has been involved in high-profile romances including a two-year partnership with Australian Sophie Monk. After they split in 2008 he was linked with Paris Hilton.

Most recently Madden tied the knot with Cameron Diaz in a secret ceremony, in 2015, sealing their whirlwind romance after just eight months of dating.