Messi to miss game for 'personal reasons'

Lionel Messi will miss La Liga leaders Barcelona's Spanish soccer league match against Malaga due to personal reasons, with media reports saying it is due to the birth of his third son.

"A last minute change to the FC Barcelona squad. Leo Messi has withdrawn for personal reasons and Yerry Mina takes his place," said a statement on Saturday on the club's official website.

It is the first time this season that Messi, La Liga's top scorer with 24 goals, has not been included in the match-day squad for a league game.

Messi has started 26 of Barca's 27 games. He came off the bench on February 4 against Espanyol.

Spanish newspaper Marca said Messi's third son, named as Ciro, was born on Saturday. The Argentine and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo announced last October they were expecting a third child.

Barca lead the Liga standings on 69 points, enjoying an eight-point lead over Atletico after beating the Madrid side 1-0 last Sunday with a free-kick goal by Messi.