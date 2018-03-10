Kvitfjell (Norway) (AFP) - German skier Thomas Dressen won the penultimate World Cup downhill of the season in Kvitfjell, Norway, on Saturday edging Beat Feuz and Aksel Lund Svindal, the two rivals for the event title.

Dressen takes second downhill victory of season

Dressen went down the Kvitfjell piste in 1min 49.17sec. Feuz was 0.08 seconds back in second and Svindal was 0.17 behind.

The German's second win of the season went some of the way to making up for the disappointment of missing out on an Olympic medal after he came fifth in Pyeongchang last month.

Dressen, who also won in Kitzbuehel on January 20, rose to third in the downhill standings but the title will be between Feuz, who is Swiss, and Norwegian Svindal in the final race in Are, Sweden, next week.

Feuz increased his lead in the standings, moving to 622 points. Svindal has 562. Dressen has 401.