News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Father's warning after son gets pierced by fishing hooks in the surf
Dad's beach warning after son gets fishing hook embedded in foot

Syrian army effectively surrounds two eastern Ghouta towns - Observatory

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army has in effect cut off the two large eastern Ghouta towns of Douma and Harasta by advancing into areas between them and the rest of the rebel enclave, and by bringing roads linking them into firing range, a war monitor said.

The advances on Saturday morning included taking the town of Mesraba at a narrow point joining the northern and southern halves of the rebel area, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.


(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Back To Top
feedback