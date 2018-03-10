Carlton edge Hawthorn in AFL trial

UPDATE

An ankle injury to main ruckman Matthew Kreuzer has overshadowed Carlton's come-from-behind five-point win against Hawthorn in their AFL trial match in Tasmania.

The Blues are two-from-two in pre-season games ahead of a round-one meeting with reigning premiers Richmond, after Saturday night's 16.6 (102) to 13.19 (97) victory in Launceston.

Carlton eyes were on Kreuzer, though, who limped from the field in the first quarter and didn't return.

"All I know is that he's rolled his ankle," Carlton assistant Cameron Bruce said.

"We'll know more as the night unfolds but, at this point in time, we're pretty confident. He should be good to go in round one."

Hawthorn held a 21-point margin at halftime but found themselves down by two heading into the final term.

Veteran Dale Thomas booted three second-half goals, including two in Carlton's eight-goal third-quarter surge.

They held on in a frantic finish to back up a 22-point win last month over St Kilda.

Patrick Cripps (29 disposals) and Jacob Weitering (26 possessions) were the top ball-winners for the Blues in front of a crowd of 5405.

"It's a sign of growth in the group, winning ugly," Bruce said.

"We certainly didn't play the way we wanted to in the first half but to come away with a win is always pleasing."

Hawthorn also copped some bumps ahead of the opening round in less than a fortnight.

Paul Puopolo, who kicked two first-half goals, had a knock to the knee in the third term but returned late in the game.

Former Port Adelaide flyer Jarman Impey was impressive but might be in some hot water after a scuffle with Jed Lamb.

Luke Bruest and Impey both kicked three for the Hawks, while Tom Mitchell had a game-high 31 disposals.

The Hawks had 62 inside 50s to Carlton's 39 but were unable to convert.

"We've got some things to work on over the course of the next couple of weeks to get ourselves tuned up for the first game against Collingwood," Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson said.

"By and large, we just lacked polish in front of goal."