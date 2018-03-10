NSW dominates Qld in Super W opener

The NSW Waratahs have routed the Queensland Reds 18-0 to win the opening match of the inaugural Super W season.

The Waratahs barely allowed the Reds a sniff in attack in the scrappy two-try win on Saturday, played as part of a double-header at Suncorp Stadium ahead of Queensland's Super Rugby clash with the Bulls.

Traditionally the dominant side in Australian women's rugby, NSW took the lead through an Ashleigh Hewson penalty in the ninth minute before five-eighth Chloe Leaupepe went on a scintillating 40-metre run to score Super W's first try five minutes later.

Granted, it was only allowed because of poor defensive application from the Reds but it was still one for the highlight reel, as Leaupepe powered through tackle attempts from Lavinia Gould and Wallaroos fullback Samantha Treherne and then dragged Ivania Wong with her over the line.

NSW bombed two terrific opportunities to extend their lead in the second half but finally crossed again in the 54th minute through Atasi Lafai to confirm their dominance.

Halftime was called nearly two minutes early because of an injury concern to Queensland centre Nareta Marsters, who was stretchered off the field in a neck brace amid major concern for her welfare.

Marsters was later cleared of any spinal injury and was seated on the Reds bench but required six stitches across her head.

Super W players aren't being paid this season, but hopes are high that the quality of the play will attract sponsors and supporters to ensure they are paid in future.

Saturday's match, however, wasn't helped by constant rain in Brisbane and the heavily one-sided contest, with the Reds only venturing inside their attacking 22 a couple of times - and not at all after the break.

But teenage sensation Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea - the breakout star of the Brisbane Tens - proved to be Queensland's bright spark, helping to limit the damage by denying Lafai a certain try earlier in the second half and laying on some big hits in defence.