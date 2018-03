NAIROBI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson canceled scheduled events on Saturday on the second day of a visit to Kenya because "he is not feeling well", a State Department spokesman said.

"The secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea and has canceled his events for the day," spokesman Steve Goldstein said.



(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Paul Tait)