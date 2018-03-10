Happy Clapper wins the Canterbury Stakes

Sydney's second most popular horse Happy Clapper has claimed a second Group One win at Randwick in the Canterbury Stakes.

The seven-year-old set a track record 1min14.25sec for the 1300 metres on Saturday when he overhauled Global Glamour to win by 1-1/4 lengths.

His trainer Pat Webster signalled a clash with champion Winx in the George Ryder Stakes in two weeks was the next step and he would be happy to run second again to the great mare.

Until Happy Clapper's Epsom Handicap win last September, Webster had not had a Group One winner in 40 years of training.

"I could get used to this. Imagine if we had more than six horses," Webster said.

For Happy Clapper's owner-breeder Michael Thomas, the win capped a memorable day after the gelding's half brother, the Aaron Purcell-trained Not A Single Cent won the Group Two VRC Sires' Produce Stakes at Flemington.

"I bred him and kept 25 per cent of him so it's been a great day. Not A Single Cent will come to Sydney for the Sires' Produce here."

Happy Clapper was backed late from $6.50 to $4.60 to start favourite in the Canterbury Stakes ahead of Global Glamour who eased from $4.80 to $5.50.

Invincible Gem ($7.50) made ground late to finish third, 1-1/2 lengths behind Global Glamour.

Webster said he had targeted the race and had Happy Clapper a bit more forward in condition than usual.

"I just hope I haven't taken too much out of him first-up but who cares. It is a Group One and he can probably run second now to the great mare and then be a chance in the Doncaster," he said.

"With $290,000 for running second, I'm not dodging anybody."

Thomas is not as sure about tackling Winx and says he and Webster will discuss the options ahead of the $3 million Doncaster Mile on April 7.

Happy Clapper has run second in the past two Doncasters behind Winx (2016) and It's Somewhat (2017).

His jockey Blake Shinn also won the Epsom on Happy Clapper.

"He's been a marvel for connections and Pat, his family and all the staff involved," Shinn said.

"I'm very lucky to be chosen to ride this horse. I've built up a great record on him and to win another Group One for Pat is really special."