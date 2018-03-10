News

New Zealand v England fifth ODI scoreboard

AFP /

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 10, 2018 (AFP) - - Completed scoreboard in the fifth one-day international between New Zealand and England in Christchurch on Saturday:



New Zealand

M. Guptill c Stokes b Rashid 47

C. Munro c Buttler b Woakes 0

K. Williamson b Wood 14

T. Latham c Stokes b Rashid 10

M. Chapman b Ali 0

H. Nicholls c Morgan b Curran 55

C. de Grandhomme c Curran b Rashid 6

M. Santner c Hales b Woakes 67

T. Southee c Bairstow b Woakes 10

I. Sodhi c Stokes b Curran 5

T. Boult not out 2

Extras:(w7) 7

Total: (all out; 49.5 overs) 223

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Munro), 2-26 (Williamson), 3-60 (Latham), 4-61 (Chapman), 5-79 (Guptill), 6-93 (de Grandhomme), 7-177 (Nicholls), 8-213 (Santner), 9-214 (Southee), 10-223 (Sodhi)

Bowling: Woakes 10-1-32-3 (2w), Wood 8-0-26-1 (2w), Stokes 4-0-23-0 (2w), Rashid 10-0-42-3, Ali 10-1-39-1, Root 2-0-15-0, Curran 5.5-0-46-2 (1w)

England

J. Bairstow hit wicket b Boult 104

A. Hales c Williamson b Santner 61

J. Root not out 23

E. Morgan c de Grandhomme b Sodhi 8

B. Stokes not out 26

Extras (lb4, w3) 7

Total: (for 3 wickets; 32.4 overs) 229

Fall of wickets: 1-155 (Bairstow), 2-177 (Hales), 3-192 (Morgan)

Bowling: Southee 5-1-20-0, Boult 6-0-50-1 (3w), de Grandhomme 4-0-33-0, Santner 10-0-44-1, Sodhi 7.4-0-78-1



Toss: England

Result: England won by sevenn wickets

Series: England won 3-2

Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

