Hang continues on path towards Qld Derby

Mark Oberhardt
AAP /

Homebred gelding Hang took another step towards a start in the Group One Queensland Derby with his win at Doomben on Saturday.

Hang ($4.80) was resuming but made it four wins on end when he held on to beat Don't Leave Me Out ($3.60) by a half head.

The gelding is entered for the ATC Australian Derby next month but will not run.

Owner-breeder Kim McCasker said Hang was an exciting horse who had done a lot of work for his come back run on Saturday.

"Ben (trainer Currie) felt he had done enough work to win first-up. He can step up now and hopefully we can get him out to the 2200m of the Queensland Derby," McCasker said.

"He is a cheap horse because I sent his dam Godsana, who cost me $2000, to sire Clang who I had a lifetime service to."

Hang has now won two races on wet tracks and McCasker said another wet winter would not hurt him.

