States must get say on immigration: Foley

While the commonwealth reaps the benefits of higher immigration, NSW Labor leader Martin Foley says the states are left to wear the costs.

He's backing a call by former prime minister Tony Abbott for a closer look at immigration, including cuts to current migration rates.

"The migration intake has to be set, not simply by the commonwealth government alone any more, but by all Australian governments working jointly, given the burden the states bear in having to pay for the infrastructure," he told the Weekend Australian.

The Labor leader wants migration intake set on a five-yearly basis, and yearly discussions between the commonwealth and the states.

He said major city roads, trains and buses are groaning under the surging population.