Bowman hospitalised after Randwick fall

Premier Sydney jockey Hugh Bowman will spend the night in hospital with concussion and minor abrasions after falling from leading Golden Slipper contender Performer at Randwick.

The regular rider of champion Winx, Bowman came off when her Chris Waller-trained stablemate appeared to take a step left in the straight in Saturday's Todman Stakes.

Bowman was reported to have abrasions to his foot and face and was to be kept in St Vincents overnight.

Waller said the incident made Performer's chances to get to the Golden Slipper harder but the main thing was Bowman was OK.

"Performer has to trial and he will do so and we will consider putting blinkers on," Waller said.

"It's not ideal but hopefully he will get there.

"More importantly it puts into perspective what they (jockeys) do as a job every day and the risks they take."

Performer has eased from $6 to $8 for the Golden Slipper behind Sunlight ($4), Estijaab ($6) and Written By ($7).