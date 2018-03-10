Vic Greens candidate hits back at 'attack'

The Greens candidate for Melbourne's marginal federal seat of Batman, Alex Bhathal, has spoken out against what she claims are racist slurs on social media.

Labor supporters on social media have referred to Ms Bhathal, who is of Indian background, by the religious term "namaste".

The comments came while discussing a leaked internal complaint accusing her of branch stacking and of intimidation and bullying.

"I am proud of my South Asian heritage and am deeply disappointed by this new attack on my culture," Ms Bhathal said in a statement.

The social media comments included other slurs such as Bhathal should "open the bullying chakra".

Greens leader Richard Di Natale said Bill Shorten needed to step in and stop Labor party supporters continuing their "appalling slurs".

"No candidate should have to put up with racism simply because of their background," he told reporters in Melbourne on Saturday.

"We have a strong progressive woman who seeks to be a voice for refugees...and I'm very confident that people in this community respect those values."