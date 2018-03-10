Kings Will Dream continues winning ways

Kings Will Dream has maintained an unbeaten start to his Australian racing career and will now chase a ticket into one of Melbourne's big spring features.

The Darren Weir-trained import made it four wins from as many Australian starts in Saturday's Club Stand Handicap (1800m) at Flemington.

In doing so, Kings Will Dream confirmed plans to contest the Mornington Cup (2400m) in two weeks.

The winner of the Mornington Cup earns a ballot exemption into this year's Group One Caulfield Cup (2400m) in October.

"His coat was a lot better today and I thought he was a bit fuller in condition, so as long as he has a good fortnight, it's on to the Mornington Cup," Weir said.

"We were tossing up whether to go to the Wangaratta Cup last Sunday over 2000 metres or come here and I just thought this fitted in a little bit better."

Kings Will Dream was sent out the $1.80 favourite and he sprinted quickly to win by 1-1/4-lengths.