Karavali claims Group 3 Aspiration Quality

Chris Barclay
AAP /

Trainer Kris Lees will approach the Group Three Epona Stakes with confidence after Karavali won at black-type level at the first attempt.

Karavali has claimed an important stakes win with her victory in the Aspiration Quality at Randwick.

And Newcastle Lees expects the four-year-old mare to pose an even greater threat at Rosehill March 24 after she got the bob in to pip $3 favourite The Pinnacle in the Group Three City Ford Aspiration Quality (1600m) at Randwick.

Karavali ($5) claimed a tight finish under the in-form Jason Collett to win by a head while fast-finishing Nettoyer ($4.40) filled the minor placing, a half-head further back.

"She's come back in really good order and it's nice to get some black-type," Lees said.

He said the Epona Stakes over 1900m in a fortnight was the next goal of this preparation.

"I think she's got more wins in store when she gets over a bit of ground. I think she'll be suited again at 1900 (metres)."

Karavali is in her third preparation since coming from New Zealand in 2016, and Lees noticed a key enhancement when this campaign started at Canterbury last month.

"Her manners have improved, that's the most important thing," he said.

"She always had a lot of ability, but she has been a bit of a handful on race day. She's getting race confidence, you can't beat winning."

