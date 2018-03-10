News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Amputation scare for man who ignored sea snake bite 'to keep fishing'
Man almost loses finger to sea snake bite because he wanted 'keep fishing'

New Zealand v England fifth ODI scoreboard

AFP /

Christchurch, New Zealand, March 10, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the end of the New Zealand innings in the fifth one-day international against England in Christchurch on Saturday:



New Zealand

M. Guptill c Stokes b Rashid 47

C. Munro c Buttler b Woakes 0

K. Williamson b Wood 14

T. Latham c Stokes b Rashid 10

M. Chapman b Ali 0

H. Nicholls c Morgan b Curran 55

C. de Grandhomme c Curran b Rashid 6

M. Santner c Hales b Woakes 67

T. Southee c Bairstow b Woakes 10

I. Sodhi c Stokes b Curran 5

T. Boult not out 2

Extras:(w7) 7

Total: (all out; 49.5 overs) 223

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Munro), 2-26 (Williamson), 3-60 (Latham), 4-61 (Chapman), 5-79 (Guptill), 6-93 (de Grandhomme), 7-177 (Nicholls), 8-213 (Santner), 9-214 (Southee), 10-223 (Sodhi)

Bowling: Woakes 10-1-32-3 (2w), Wood 8-0-26-1 (2w), Stokes 4-0-23-0 (2w), Rashid 10-0-42-3, Ali 10-1-39-1, Root 2-0-15-0, Curran 5.5-0-46-2 (1w)

Toss: England

SeriesL: 2-2

Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

afp

Back To Top
feedback