Christchurch, New Zealand, March 10, 2018 (AFP) - - New Zealand made 223 after being sent into bat first in the deciding final one-day international against England in Christchurch on Saturday.

Mitchell Santner made 67 and Henry Nicholls 55 after sharing in an 84-run stand for the seventh wicket.

For England, Chris Woakes took three for 32 and Adil Rashid three for 42.

