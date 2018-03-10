News

Trump says working with Turnbull on deal to avoid tariffs on Australia

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he has spoken with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and that they are working on an agreement so Australia will not be subject to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

"He is committed to having a very fair and reciprocal military and trade relationship," Trump said on Twitter, referring to Turnbull.

"Working very quickly on a security agreement so we don’t have to impose steel or aluminum tariffs on our ally, the great nation of Australia," Trump said.





(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

