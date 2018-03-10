Monaco too good for Strasbourg in Ligue 1

Monaco consolidated second place in France's Ligue 1 with a 3-1 win at Strasbourg, courtesy of three first-half goals.

Stevan Jovetic, Rony Lopes and Fabinho scored for the visitors.

The hosts equalised through Stephane Bahoken but could not keep Monaco at bay after getting back on level terms.

Jovetic scored after five minutes, heading home Djibril Sidibe's cross from the right, before Strasbourg struck through Bahoken, who netted from close range in the 19th.

However, Monaco had too much firepower and restored their advantage two minutes later when Lopes scored with an effort on the turn after a fine cross by Keita Balde.

And Balde was on hand again four minutes before halftime, perfectly setting up the unmarked Fabinho who doubled the principality side's lead with a right-foot effort.

Monaco are on 63 points from 29 games while third-placed Marseille, who have a game in hand, are seven points behind.

Paris Saint-Germain, who host Metz on Saturday, are top on 74 points.

Strasbourg's defeat leaves them in 15th spot on 31 points, three points above the relegation zone.